Man charged after woman found dead in Iqaluit home

A man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a woman in Iqaluit on Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said they responded to a call to an apartment in the 4100 block area at approximately 4 a.m. on Sept. 20, where they discovered a deceased woman.

RCMP arrested an adult man. He's been charged with second-degree murder, along with several other offences related to breaching court orders, according to the news release.

Police are not releasing the identity of the accused.

The accused remains in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Oct. 8.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.