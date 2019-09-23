Skip to Main Content
Man charged after woman found dead in Iqaluit home
North·New

Man charged after woman found dead in Iqaluit home

A man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a woman in Iqaluit on Sept. 20, according to an RCMP news release. 

Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in relation to woman's death on Friday

CBC News ·
Iqaluit RCMP continue to investigate a woman's death on Sept. 20. An adult male has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident. (CBC)

A man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a woman in Iqaluit on Friday, according to an RCMP news release. 

Police said they responded to a call to an apartment in the 4100 block area at approximately 4 a.m. on Sept. 20, where they discovered a deceased woman. 

RCMP arrested an adult man. He's been charged with second-degree murder, along with several other offences related to breaching court orders, according to the news release. 

Police are not releasing the identity of the accused. 

The accused remains in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Oct. 8. 

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|