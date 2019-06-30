Iqaluit RCMP arrest 1 man following 'high risk dynamic situation'

One man is in custody following a "high risk dynamic situation" involving police in Iqaluit.

Police were called to the 300 block area for the situation that was "unfolding quickly," an RCMP news release said.

Police say residents in the area were evacuated and secured. Witnesses told CBC that police asked people in the area to stay in their homes.

RCMP surrounded a home in the 300 block just before noon and several people came out with their hands up.

The release says police "worked quickly and swiftly to bring the situation under control and ensure public safety."

One man was arrested without incident and is now in custody pending investigation. His identity has not been publicly released.

Events at the Alianait Arts Festival's nearby big tent were temporarily suspended while the situation was ongoing.

Victoria Perron, executive director of the arts festival, said events have now been cleared to continue and she thanks people for their patience.

Nunavut's Got Talent, which was set to take place at 1:00 p.m. has been rescheduled to 2:00 p.m.