12-year-old Iqaluit girl missing since Halloween

Police in Iqaluit are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Halloween night.

Alison Bracken went trick-or-treating at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. She was last seen outside of her home.

Police say the child is about four feet, five inches tall. She is thin, with a brushcut.

Alison was wearing a grey jacket with pink lining, a knitted hat and beige boots.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen Alison, to contact them at (867) 979-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).