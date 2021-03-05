Iqaluit gets community-wide vaccination clinics

Mass vaccinations for COVID-19 are starting in Iqaluit March 15.

City residents age 18 and over can call to make their appointments with Iqaluit Public Health on or after March 10.

So far, vaccinations have been available in Iqaluit for residents 45 years old and over. Seniors, health staff and people who live in shelters were given vaccines first.

"The government of Nunavut's approach of focused vaccination clinics in Iqaluit has allowed effective and efficient distribution of the vaccine to all Nunavummiut while ensuring priority is given to people most at risk," Health Minister Lorne Kusugak said in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Kusugak says those with compromised immune systems will get priority.

The territory expects to have 38,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by mid-March.

That's enough vaccines to hit its plan to vaccinate 75 per cent of the adult population.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson says second dose clinics will run into April.

Because Nunavut has a high population of youth under 18 years old, Kusugak is urging adults to get their vaccines to keep their communities safe.

"This vaccine is a way to get things back to normal. It will allow us to gather, have fishing derbies, do community feasts, square dances and visit our elders more safely," he said.