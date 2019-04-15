Man charged after alleged kidnapping in Iqaluit
A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping another man in Iqaluit.
Police say a man was taken from a residence and 'held against his own will'
A man has been charged in Iqaluit after an alleged kidnapping last Wednesday.
Gabriel Choquette of Iqaluit has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm, among "several other" charges, according to RCMP in a news release Monday.
Police said an adult man was taken from a residence and "held against his own will." No one was injured.
Choquette, 23, was released on several conditions on Thursday, after appearing before a justice of the peace, said police.
He is scheduled to be in court on May 6.
- MORE NORTH NEWS | Alaska man sentenced for stealing fossilized mammoth tusk
- MORE NORTH NEWS | Yellowknife RCMP use Taser to arrest 2 people downtown