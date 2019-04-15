Skip to Main Content
Man charged after alleged kidnapping in Iqaluit
North·New

Man charged after alleged kidnapping in Iqaluit

A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping another man in Iqaluit.

Police say a man was taken from a residence and 'held against his own will'

CBC News ·

A man has been charged in Iqaluit after an alleged kidnapping last Wednesday.

Gabriel Choquette of Iqaluit has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm, among "several other" charges, according to RCMP in a news release Monday. 

Police said an adult man was taken from a residence and "held against his own will." No one was injured.

Choquette, 23, was released on several conditions on Thursday, after appearing before a justice of the peace, said police.

He is scheduled to be in court on May 6.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|