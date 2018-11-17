City of Iqaluit fines NorthMart for mess around store

The city of Iqaluit has charged NorthMart twice for having a messy construction site around the building.

The city said it issued the tickets after receiving complaints from residents about garbage and construction debris left around the building. The store is currently rebuilding the warehouse that burned down in 2018.

The store was first charged on March 13 under the solid waste bylaw for $5,000.

But as the snow melted and more garbage appeared, the city said residents continued to complain about the state of the area.

Garbage and debris on the NorthMart construction site. (Travis Burke/CBC)

On May 13 the city issued NorthMart a warning and asked to have the area cleaned up by May 18.

But the city wasn't satisfied with the remediation and issued another ticket Tuesday for $2,500.

"We [NorthMart] have provided pictures of some of the challenges that we have," said Larry Fortes, director of sales and operations for the North West Company, which owns NorthMart.

"As the snow and ice is melting we are cleaning up as much as we can, but some things were frozen into the ground and we weren't able to remove [them]."

Fortes says they are working with the city and they also want the site cleaned up. They will talk to the city if they feel anything in the inspection is unfair.

A pile of cigarette butts on the fence of the NorthMart construction site. (Travis Burke/CBC )

Like a traffic ticket, NorthMart can challenge the fines in court.

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell says it's important for the city to look nice so people feel proud of the community.

"It's not really about it being overly beautiful," said Bell.

"It's about making sure that people have respect for the things that are around and that you feel like you belong," he said.

"We are a community and we want to make sure that people who are coming to the town know that we are a community and we act like a community."