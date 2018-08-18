Explosions rattle Iqaluit as rock blasting continues to make space for deep sea port

Explosions that have been rattling windows and startling Iqaluit residents almost daily since the beginning of August are expected to continue into November as Tower Arctic Ltd. blasts rock to clear space for the city's deep sea port.

"Right now we are blasting every day or two. But, once we pick up our pace, we could be blasting once or twice a day depending on conditions," said Louis-Philippe Perron, Tower Arctic Ltd.'s assistant project manager for the port.

When completed, the port will allow freighter ships to dock in Iqaluit for the first time and unload without the use of a barge.

The company is crushing the blasted rock to use in the port's foundation.

Some days the explosions seem bigger and louder than others. Perron said that's not always due to the amount of explosives the company is using.

"Sometimes it's the size of the blast, the quantity of explosive and cubic metres of rock we are blasting," he said. "Other times it's the weather ... [when] clouds are lower it makes the impact seem stronger."

Louis-Philippe Perron is Tower Arctic Ltd.'s assistant project manager for the deep sea port. (Angela Hill/CBC)

The blasting and rock crushing is on schedule to wrap up some time in November, even though ice conditions in the bay delayed the dredging process by two weeks, said Perron. A dredge is being used to deepen the inlet near the port so ships will be able to access it, even at low tide.

Tower Arctic Ltd. is planning to start the dredging process this weekend. Perron said the company will be able to make up time to meet the construction schedule.

Toward the end of August, the causeway — one of the places where people launch their boats into Koojesse Inlet — will be closed for about three weeks while work continues.

At the same time as the deep sea port work is underway, Tower Arctic Ltd. is making improvements to Iqaluit's small craft harbour, including the addition of a second breakwater and a wider boat ramp.

Shacks need to be removed from the beach so the work can be done on the small craft harbour and the breakwater, said Channing McRae, project manager with Nunavut's Department of Community and Government Services.

"We have agreements with nearly all of the shack owners," he said. "We're asking all the residents to remove their equipment, anything, out of the shacks before Aug. 30 so we can begin our work there."

At a public meeting on Thursday night, Iqaluit residents and boaters were able to give some feedback on the work.

Local hunter Adamee Itorcheak attended a public meeting in Iqaluit earlier this week to share his thoughts on the work that's being done. (Angela Hill/CBC)

"I think it's going good," said hunter Adamee Itorcheak. "It's a lot of work. There's some elders that have passed away that were requesting what we are starting to get now. It's been a long process."

When he looks at the plans, Itorcheak is most excited about being able to get his boat in and out of the water more easily at high and low tides, thanks to the widened boat launch.

"The access is much needed and much appreciated, especially in inclement weather," he said.