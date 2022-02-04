Iqaluit Elders' Home welcoming back clients, including those out of territory

After being closed for nearly nine months, Iqaluit's only seniors assisted living facility is welcoming back clients.

Nunavut Health Minister John Main stated in a press release the Iqaluit Elders' Home will be run by Inuit-owned Pimakslirvik Corporation.

The company manages other health facilities in Nunavut, including in Chesterfield Inlet and Arviat.

The first elder was admitted to the newly opened elders' home on Wednesday.

Over the coming weeks, elders who were relocated to Embassy West Senior Living in Ottawa last year will return to the Iqaluit Elders' Home.

This will depend on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak at Embassy West. During a press conference Tuesday, Main said there are fewer than five clients there who currently have COVID-19. All Nunavut clients have recovered.

The Iqaluit Elders' Home has been closed since last May after workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Six clients were transferred to other facilities as a result. Four were taken to Embassy West because they had more advanced needs, while the rest were cared for elsewhere in the territory.

The non-profit Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut, who previously ran the home, decided in April against renewing its agreement but reportedly offered to continue caring for the clients until a new contractor was found.

However, the territorial government used the closure as an opportunity to complete major renovations including a new kitchen, new flooring and new paint.

There are plans for new windows to be installed in the spring or summer, the release stated.