Residents being moved from Iqaluit Elders' Home after staff COVID-19 exposure

The Iqaluit Elders' Home is being closed and elders are being moved out of the facility, after staff members were exposed to COVID-19 and ordered to isolate, according to Nunavut's Department of Health.

Department spokesperson Chris Puglia did not say where the exposure had taken place in an email to CBC News on Saturday night.

Six clients have been transferred to other facilities, four are being transferred to Embassy West Senior Living retirement home in Ottawa because of more advanced needs, while the rest are being cared for elsewhere in the territory, he said.

The territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, approved the transfers and has ordered a 14-day isolation period for residents moving to other facilities and for those who have opted to go to their home communities.

Two clients are being chartered to Ottawa Saturday night, while the other two will fly tomorrow, said the statement.

"There is currently no estimate when the Elders' Home in Iqaluit will be operational again," he said. "However, once the outbreak is over and staffing permits, residents will be able to return."

Puglia also noted that all the clients have been fully vaccinated, and PPE will be worn during the transfer process.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Iqaluit dropped to 74 on Saturday. According to data from public health, seven more people in the capital city tested positive for the virus but 10 cases throughout the territory were considered newly resolved.