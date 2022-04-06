Fire at Iqaluit dump, some city services suspended

The city of Iqaluit's dump is on fire and the city has paused trucked water services, asking residents to conserve water as firefighters tackle the situation.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a city press release.

Nine firefighters, seven public works staff and three water trucks responded and an excavator was brought on site to help firefighters access hotspots.

The press release says the road to the dump has been blocked off and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Garbage and sewer services are still operating.

In 2014, a fire at the dump burned for about three months, earning the nickname "dumpcano."





