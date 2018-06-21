Iqaluit's latest dump fire extinguished in an hour
As opposed to the past long-smouldering fires at the Iqaluit dump, the most recent fire that started Thursday afternoon was out in a hour.
There were no injuries or losses in the fire
Eight firefighters responded to the call at around 2:30 p.m. and by 3:30 p.m. the fire was extinguished, according to a City of Iqaluit news release.
There were no injuries and the city says there were no losses in the fire.
The city does not know what caused the fire.
In 2014, a fire burned in the Iqaluit dump for four months. A smaller fire occurred at the dump in the summer of 2016.
