Man dies in ATV collision in Iqaluit

A 56-year-old man died after an all-terrain vehicle collision in Iqaluit Thursday evening, RCMP say.

In a news release Friday, Iqaluit RCMP said the incident, which happened near the landfill, is under investigation.

Officers responded to a call about an overturned ATV in a ditch full of water along Akilliq Drive at around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

"When police arrived on scene, bystanders had already pulled the driver from the water and had initiated CPR," the statement said.

First responders brought the man to Qikiqtani General Hospital. RCMP said he "later succumbed to his injuries."

RCMP did not identify the man.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time," the statement said.