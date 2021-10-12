Iqaluit residents asked to report fuel odour in drinking water

The City of Iqaluit is investigating concerns from residents about reports of a fuel odour in drinking water.

In a news release sent over the weekend, the city said it continues to investigate, test and monitor the drinking water daily.

There has been no water quality advisory issued for now, and drinking water testing to date is satisfactory, the release says.

The city said it has a consulting engineering firm and is working with public health officials. As part of the continuing investigation, more testing and monitoring is underway.

The city has been "tracking and mapping" the areas where smelly water has been reported and is now asking for help from residents.

People who notice an odour in the water are asked to report their names, building number and time and date the odour was noticed, along with a description of the odour and of the water quality to the city — though not via social media.

Emails can be sent to s.avery@iqaluit.ca or by calling the Department of Public Works at (867) 979-5630 during business hours or City Dispatch at (867) 979-5650 after hours.

The city says any resident who experiences an odour in the water can try letting the water run for 30 seconds, which may reduce odours.