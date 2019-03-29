Montreal police looking for missing Iqaluit woman

Police in Montreal are asking for the public's help in finding a woman from Iqaluit.

Donna Paré was reported missing on March 26, but in a news release Montreal police say she hasn't been seen since December.

Paré, 32, is homeless and police say she frequents the Montreal Berri-UQAM and Place-des-Arts subway stations, as well as McDonald's on Sainte-Catherine Street East or Berri Park.

She is five feet one inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they fear for her safety, saying she might be at risk because of the company she kept.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 in Montreal, or anonymously call 514-393-1133.