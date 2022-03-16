Iqaluit dog and fox test positive for rabies

A fox and domestic dog in Iqaluit have both tested positive for rabies.

The Nunavut Department of Health reported the pair of animals suspected of infection on March 8, and confirmed the positives tests Wednesday morning.

The department is advising residents to be cautious of foxes in the area and tie up pets that spend time outdoors. Pets should also be monitored for frothing at the mouth, making strange noises, staggering or otherwise strange behaviour.

Animals exhibiting these behaviours should be avoided and reported to the regional environmental health office or conservation officer.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a fox or dog is advised to go to the Qikiqtani General Hospital and report the incident immediately. The department warned that treatment must be started quickly after exposure, "as rabies infections is almost always fatal."

The rabid dog and fox in Iqaluit are the latest in a string of rabies cases in Nunavut, which include a dog in the capital city in January. A fox in Coral Harbour and one in Chesterfield Inlet tested positive last month .

If you see a fox or wolf wandering around the community, contact the conservation officer at 867-975-7780. If your dog had contact with a fox or wolf, call the regional environmental health officer at 867-975-4817.