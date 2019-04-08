Iqaluit damp shelter staying open for 3 more months

Iqaluit's damp shelter, the only dedicated space in the city where intoxicated people can take shelter, will be open for another three months.

It started as a three-month pilot project in January as part of an initiative from Nunavut's Department of Family Services and has since seen about 170 different people accessing the shelter.

"The other shelters in town, to be honest, are at capacity and are over capacity," said Matthew Clark, who is part of the Inukshuk Guardians Society, a non-profit organization the government contracted to run the shelter.

Clark prefers to call it a "low-barrier" shelter, instead of damp shelter, saying not everyone who uses the space is drunk — many people just need a place to stay for a few nights.

"I know a lot of people in Iqaluit think it's just for drunk people to go, but it is so much more than that," said Clark.

The shelter has space for 17 people with a few extra emergency beds. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

As many as 20 people a night use the shelter, which has a capacity of 17 as well as a few extra emergency beds. The high volume of people using the facility shows the need for the space, said Clark.

When people arrive at the shelter, located at the 534 building, staff find out what brought them there and explain the rules. People are then given a cot, pillow, and blanket, with men and women staying in separate rooms. In the morning, everyone is given a cup of coffee and is able to speak with staff about their needs or get help if they need it.

Youth can't access shelter

The shelter is open to anyone 19-years-old or older. Since the space opened, Clark said they've had about five young people try to access the space.

"You don't necessarily want youth with adults in a facility like that, in terms of safety for them," said Clark.

When youth come to the shelter, Clark said Family Services is contacted to take over their care. If they leave before Family Services' staff arrive, the shelter contacts the RCMP to make sure the young person is safe.

"There is no drop-in emergency shelter at this time [for youth] and hopefully in the future there will be," said Clark.

The territorial government spent $130,000 from Family Services' poverty reduction division for the first three months of the pilot project.

CBC requested to speak to Minister of Family Service Elisapee Sheutiapik, but did not hear back by deadline.

The shelter is scheduled to remain open until June 30.