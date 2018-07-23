'I didn't have anything more to give': Iqaluit's 3rd city councillor resigns

Terry Dobbin, who has served as a city councillor in Iqaluit since 2012, quietly stepped down from his position on Friday.

The announcement came as Dobbin was leaving the territory on vacation. He is the third councillor to step down since 2016. A byelection in 2017 filled two seats after Gideonie Joamie and Megan Pizzo Lyall resigned.

Dobbin says he respects the work of the mayor and fellow councillors, but was frustrated by systemic problems related to revenue and business relations.

"I wasn't enjoying it anymore, basically, that's what it boils down to," Dobbin said from Corner Brook, N.L. "I didn't have anything more to give."

He says funding from the federal government is essential for the territory, but he hopes the city will eventually become self-reliant. He wants Iqaluit to privatize land use, modernize bylaws carried over from the Northwest Territories, and encourage private development to get more housing and infrastructure built.

"We're really too dependent on federal transfer payments," he said. "I found we weren't doing anything at all to increase the tax base."

City is a 'revolving door,' Dobbin says

Dobbin is also the general manager in Nunavut for the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Chamber of Mines, and the chair of the Nunavut Liquor Licensing Board.

He called the city of Iqaluit a "revolving door." Right now, the city does not have a chief administrative officer, director of corporate services, or a city planner.

Dobbin was re-elected for Iqaluit council in 2015. A new law governing municipal elections in Nunavut extended his three-year term to four.

Iqaluit will vote for a new council in October 2019. Dobbin says he hopes to see new faces campaigning for city council.

"I would like to see a totally new crop of councillors with fresh new ideas," Dobbin said.

Council will discuss whether to fill his seat at a meeting Tuesday evening.