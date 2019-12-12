Iqaluit police seize large amount of cocaine, 1 man charged

Iqaluit RCMP say they seized a "large quantity of drugs" in the city this week.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP say they started an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Iqaluit on Dec. 5.

A search warrant was executed on a home on Wednesday and a large amount of drugs, "trafficking supplies," and cash were seized.

A local man was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, production of psilocybin (known as psychedelic mushrooms), and two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The man is being held in custody and due in court Dec. 17.

RCMP say the investigation is continuing.