Iqaluit police seize large amount of cocaine, 1 man charged
A search warrant was executed on a home in Iqaluit on Wednesday and a large amount of drugs, 'trafficking supplies,' and cash were seized.
Iqaluit RCMP say they seized a "large quantity of drugs" in the city this week.
In a news release Thursday, RCMP say they started an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Iqaluit on Dec. 5.
A search warrant was executed on a home on Wednesday and a large amount of drugs, "trafficking supplies," and cash were seized.
A local man was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, production of psilocybin (known as psychedelic mushrooms), and two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
The man is being held in custody and due in court Dec. 17.
RCMP say the investigation is continuing.