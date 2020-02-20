Iqaluit city hall has a new home — for now

Duct tape patches up carpet throughout Iqaluit's city hall. The steep stairs make it inaccessible for people with disabilities.

"There's no windows ... there's no sprinklers for safety. It's just old," says Mayor Kenny Bell.

But that's about to change. Iqaluit city hall is moving.

As soon as July the office will pack up and head over to building 1085 where they will occupy the first floor.

Meanwhile the space above the arena, where city hall currently is, will be getting a $1.8 million renovation.

Duct tape on the carpets of Iqaluit city hall. (David Gunn/CBC)

The renovation will tear down walls, rip up the floor and add an elevator to the entrance. But the space will no longer be city hall. Rather, it will be office space for city staff.

"Right now we are 26 staff members short," said Bell. "We can't hire them because we don't have the office space."

Bell says by having more office space, the city will be able to contract less work out to other organizations and have more staff in house.

"We have to spend money on ourselves, to make sure that we can provide a better service to the community," Bell said.

At a special meeting on Tuesday council voted unanimously to sign a 10-year lease agreement for the space in building 1085. This is where council, chambers, and administration will work.

"We hopefully and eventually plan on building our own building. So it would be a brand new city hall," said Bell. "When that will happen, I have no idea. But we have 10 years to figure it out."

The city has more pressing issues to deal with before they build a new city hall. According to Bell, they need to fix the city's water shortage and build a new fire hall first. How long that takes will impact when city hall finds a permanent home.