With federal tax changes looming, Iqaluit city councillors vote to increase salaries

Iqaluit city councillors have unanimously agreed to double their salaries to $20,000 a year, starting in January.

Coun. Kyle Sheppard presented the motion to increase councillors' salaries at a council meeting on Tuesday night.

The idea of the motion is to offset changes to the federal Income Tax Act that are expected in the new year.

"The federal government has changed the way they treat elected officials' compensation across Canada," said Sheppard. "So municipalities across the country right now have undertaken a review of elected [officials'] compensation."

Currently, one third of municipal officers' income is non-taxable, Sheppard explained.

"Starting Jan. 1, the entire compensation would be fully taxable," he said.

That means elected officials will earn less in 2019 than they did in 2018, Sheppard said.

Last raise was in 2004

Iqaluit city councillors currently make an average of $10,000 a year — a base of $6,000, plus $100 for every meeting they attend. Councillors earn $200 for meetings they chair.

With the change, the deputy mayor will earn $30,000 a year starting in January, while the alternate deputy mayor will earn $22,000 per year.

City administrators will now draft a bylaw with those changes, and council will review the bylaw at an upcoming meeting.

This is the first pay increase councillors have received since 2004. However, the community has grown in size and the number of council meetings has increased "dramatically" since then, Sheppard said.

Sheppard brought the issue forward as chair of the city's finance committee. The increase to Iqaluit city councillors' salaries will bring them in line with councillors in other northern jurisdictions, he said.

Whitehorse city councillors earn around $20,500 per year, Yellowknife councillors earn about $26,500, and Rankin Inlet councillors earn about $300 per meeting, Sheppard said.

