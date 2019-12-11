Iqaluit city council cuts prayer from meetings

Iqaluit city council has dropped the prayer from the start of council meetings.

On Tuesday, councillors voted four-to-three in favour of observing a moment of silence instead of saying a prayer.

The issue sparked a half-hour discussion during which all present councillors weighed in.

"I do not feel comfortable at all," said Janet Brewster, deputy mayor. "So when we start our meeting with a prayer, it's stressful for me. It's not any judgment on anybody's choice of religion or freedom of religion."

Brewster gave an emotional statement during Tuesday night's meeting. She said her discomfort with the opening prayer comes from her work with the Aboriginal Healing Foundation, speaking to residential school survivors.

Brewster has been sitting during the opening prayer while most of the chamber usually stands.

"I fully support a motion to focus solely on a reflection that's inclusive, and that above all else, does no harm," said Brewster.

This isn't the first time the city has voted on removing the prayer.

In 2015, Mayor Kenny Bell, who was then a councillor, made a motion to drop it. He did this after the Supreme Court ruled that a city council in Saguenay, Que., cannot open its meetings with a prayer. The court said reciting a Catholic prayer at council meetings infringes on freedom of conscience and religion. Coun. Kyle Sheppard referred to the ruling when he made a motion to amend the bylaws to replace the word prayer with a moment of silence.

"It's not a religious debate. It's not a discussion of the merits of prayer," said Sheppard. "It's settled law in Canada: the act of praying before a municipal meeting is illegal and is in violation of the charter that hangs on our wall right here."

In 2015, the issue roused fervent public support for the prayer. The argument was that it's important to Inuit culture. At the time, coun. Simon Nattaq threatened to resign if it was taken away.

Nattaq is often the one to say the opening prayer at council meetings.

On Tuesday night, Nattaq said that when he does the prayer, he intentionally does not refer to a specific religion in order to include everyone. He did not say whether he would resign this time, if the motion passed.

"Prayer is used for people who need help and are going through difficult times," said Nattaq. "It calms and brings peace to those who are struggling in life and changes their perspective on life when they receive prayer."

Couns. Solomon Awa and Malaiya Lucassie also spoke up about why they wanted to keep the prayer.

"I have my fair share of having somebody that went to residential school in my family and I've known the effects," said Lucassie. "But that being said I believe in prayers."

Councillors Romeyn Stevenson, Joanasie Akumalik, Janet Brewster and Kyle Sheppard all voted in favour of replacing the prayer with a moment of silence.

Cous. Solomon Awa, Malaiya Lucassie and Simon Nattaq voted against the motion.

Councillor Sheila Flaherty was not at the meeting.

Mayor Kenny Bell did not speak to the matter and as mayor only votes when there is a need to break a tie.