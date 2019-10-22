27 candidates vie for spots on Iqaluit city council

Municipal elections are taking place across Nunavut on Oct. 28, along with local District Education Authority and Alcohol Education Committee elections.

In Iqaluit, there will be three ballots on election day, one for the two candidates running for mayor: Kenny Bell and Noah Paptsie, one for the education authority positions and one for the 27 candidates running for the eight councillor positions.

On Oct. 28, residents will be able to vote at Cadet Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can check eight or fewer names on the ballot — any more than eight and the ballot will be considered spoiled.

As part of the CBC North's municipal election coverage, it reached out to all candidates for 100-word summaries of their campaigns.

Read their responses below, presented in the order they were received by CBC.

Also running are:

Claudia Breton

Joanasie Akumalik

Kathleen Gomes

Malaiya Lucassie

Steven Penney

Some answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Kyle Sheppard

Kyle Sheppard is running for Iqaluit city council. (CBC)

I'm running to continue with the progress we've made since I was elected. With my strong finance background we have fundamentally changed the financial picture of the city for the better, having eliminated deficits, which will allow us to make significant investments in our infrastructure. The new land administration bylaw will help add housing and provide preference to Inuit. We've assisted the acquisition of a new men's shelter and added long term affordable housing lots. We will develop more land, an improved road network and public transportation. We can do much more if I am re-elected to a strong city council team.

John Maurice

John Maurice is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by John Maurice)

I'm running to improve the quality of life for everyone in Iqaluit, by beautifying the city, making it a safer place, promoting a cleaner — more environmentally friendly — ecologically great place to live, and to work on initiatives that respond to the coming challenges of climate change and environmental transitions on this planet.

I'm a resident of Iqaluit since 1976, a long-term volunteer with many diverse organizations, retired teacher, husband, father, grandparent, and witness to many of the transitions that have happened in the past 45 years. I am deeply concerned about the world we are passing on to our children, our grandchildren and all future generations.

Stephen Leyden

Stephen Leyden is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Stephen Leyden)

Why I am running, simple answer is my family. This is my son's hometown. Your hometown is an important part of who you are and of who you become. Working to improve Iqaluit benefits all, especially our youth, our future leaders.

Infrastructure has to be the priority, as it is the basis for all new development. We need to set a solid foundation for growth, opening up lots that fit our budgets and lifestyles tied to the land.

We need to look within to find solutions that work here, fit into our landscape and daily life. Solutions that are rooted right here.

Keith Baines

Keith Baines is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Keith Baines)

Having lived in Iqaluit for over 46 years and a homeowner, I have worked for Health and Welfare Canada, Employment and Immigration Canada and the City of Iqaluit. I would like to be part of the solution to improve employee morale, collect back taxes owed to the city. The money could be used to improve roads or upgrade recreation facilities. Try and find a way to make Municipal Enforcement self-funding. I have held various positions while working for the federal and municipal governments and my experiences in these positions are varied. I am positive I would be a good balance on council.

Lili Weemen

Lili Weemen is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Lili Weemen)

I enjoy volunteering, helping people and solving problems. Residents of Iqaluit need a proactive councillor and problem solver. As a life skills worker at Akausisarvik Mental Health Treatment Centre, I understand the importance of adequate affordable housing and how the lack of it impacts on people's health and well-being. As a small business owner of Travel Iqaluit Tourism and Shiatsu Massage Works, I want Iqaluit to be a decent, fiscally responsible Canadian capital city with all our roads asphalted and our infrastructure well maintained. The city needs to address people's concerns promptly, whether it's a burst water main or icy roads that require a truck-load of sand for our safety.

Caroline Anawak is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Caroline Anawak)

Caroline Anawak

I am running to uphold financial stability for the City of Iqaluit. There have been over 115 suicides in Iqaluit, and yet, no one talks about it on council. The poor are food-insecure and I want to do something about that. There is a growing canyon between the people doing well and the poor.

I want to uphold respect for all people and attack racism of all kinds. I want women to be free of being battered by spouses and want them and their children to live safely. I want to ask why people in their darkest hour have to fundraise to bury their dead? I do not give up. I am an advocate for the underdog and I cannot support injustice to anyone!

Jean-Luc Nevin

Jean-Luc Nevin is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Jean-Luc Nevin)

As a young Nunavummiut I spent my formative years in Kimmirut and the majority of my life in Iqaluit. I embrace a unique position as a young Iqalummiut. I feel I can identify with the issues that face our youth in Nunavut, such as employment, food securities and preparing to raise a family. My personal focus, if I were to be elected as a city council member, would be food security. Secondly, the ever growing housing CRISIS, as a young person who has been saving and waiting for 4+ years for a down payment with little to no options to purchase and even fewer suitable openings in the rental market. I would intend to open a dialogue in Iqaluit about the realities that our youth and our elders must face. Iqaluit city council needs a change of pace and change from business as usual attitude.

Romeyn Stevenson is running for Iqaluit city council. (David Gunn/CBC)

Romeyn Stevenson

I am running for my fourth term on council. I feel that my experience will help the new council to continue the City of Iqaluit on its path to becoming a better, more livable city. My main focus is ensuring the successful completion of a new waste management facility, and finding a secure long-term solution to our water issues. I love the city of Iqaluit and am dedicated to making it a better place for all our citizens to live.

Ronnie McGregor is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Ronnie McGregor)

Ronnie McGregor

Now beginning my seventh year as an Iqaluit resident and having professional experience in different sectors like business development, civil engineering and dispatching, I believe that I can help the city to focus on and successfully accomplish projects that will improve the quality of life for all of Iqaluit's citizens.

Alan Webb is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Alan Webb)

Alan Webb

I am running as a candidate for city council because I believe that by working together we can make Iqaluit a better place to live, by focusing on:

Improving the quality of life by creating free and affordable spaces for community physical exercise and recreation.

Out of the cold Initiatives for the homeless — places where they can stay warm and get help during the winter months.

And to support all this, we should make it is easier to establish a business in Iqaluit so that we can grow our local economy and tax base by creating pro-business incubation models.

Nasser Haymour is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Nasser Haymour)

Nasser Haymour

I moved to Iqaluit 10 years ago. Owner/Operator/Dispatcher for Caribou Cabs. Iqaluit is growing fast and we need to look ahead and plan for transportation solutions, raise drivers' as well as pedestrians' awareness. Safer sidewalks and better lighting. More programs for our youth to stimulate their minds, challenge their intellect and keep them busy and safe. The potable water crisis needs to be put on the top of the agenda with all the new construction slated to happen in the next few years. Working together with common sense to better prepare our home for the future.

Bibi Bilodeau

Bibi Bilodeau is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Bibi Bilodeau)

My name is Bibi Bilodeau and I have lived in Iqaluit for seven years. My background is education and community development, having worked in daycares, youth homes, and high schools in Nunavut and Ghana, West Africa. I am a creative thinker and know how to tackle big projects with a limited budget. Our city needs to prioritize families through improved access to services, including childcare, meal programs and a sustainable water supply. I am actively working to create safer spaces and strive to provide more alcohol-free initiatives to build healthy community engagement. I believe positive long-term change requires positive action.

John Fawcett

John Fawcett is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by John Fawcett)

Iqaluit became my home on March 5, 2006. I received my diploma as a Computer Systems Technician at Nunavut Arctic College in 2013 and currently work as the Information Systems Manager for Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated.

The reason I am running for city council is because I have faith in Iqaluit, and I have faith in myself as a positive role-model and strong voice for my home.

If elected to council, I will do my best to represent the people of Iqaluit with dignity and respect. My main focus will be in helping the city develop better communications strategies, enhancing the utilidor system, and repairing roads.

Haley Anawak is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Haley Anawak)

Haley Anawak

Why I am running: I grew up here throughout the years, went away for education and experience, came back and applied my newly acquired skills, left for more education and brought back even more skills and experience. To have safer roads, to help come up with a plan for our water distributing, to have a place we can be proud of to live in.

Why people should vote for me: I don't want people to vote for me just because they know me, if they believe in the same things I do, then they should vote for me. Every single vote counts!

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster)

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, an artist, social political activist and feminist, endlessly works to better our community. She's an active volunteer with 27 years experience in leadership and governance roles, with a long-standing public service career and service on non-profit boards.

She is outspoken, fights for injustices and worthy causes from homelessness, worker safety, arts and culture, and inclusion to the economic advancement of Iqaluit. Currently, Executive Director of Nunavut Arts and Crafts Association, Janet vows, if elected to city council, to serve Iqalungmiut with integrity to ensure city policies, programs, assets, and infrastructure are progressive, sustainable and benefit our community.

Swany Amarapala is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Swany Amarapala)

Swany Amarapala

I love Iqaluit. I plan to bring a strong, young, female voice to city council.

I will advocate for the best interests of Iqaluit, to make our city more proactive and make progressive decisions inclusive of all Iqalummiut enabling us to move together towards a brighter future. I have experience serving on various boards, and think my business background will be an asset for our council.

If elected, I will volunteer and engage with all of you in the current events and needs of our community and bring your needs and possible solutions to city council meetings to be heard.

Jennifer Lane is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Jennifer Lane)

Jennifer Lane

I will be a voice for ACTION within city council with a focus on getting things done, and I will encourage the municipality to take a results-based approach to improve our city services and infrastructure for the better of Iqalummiut.

This means, action towards important issues including the city's water crisis, waste management (lack of recycling), and lack of accessibility for the elderly and those with mobility impediments.

As a community leader, with a background in process improvement and community engagement, I have the experience and the willingness to work towards bettering the quality of life for Iqalummiut.

Philip Otukol is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Philip Otukol)

Philip Otukol

My name is Philip Otukol and I am running for city council. I believe the city needs a new fresh voice to advocate for Iqaluit and its residents. I bring with me a wealth of personal and professional experience that play an important part in my decision making as a city councillor.

As a council member I will ensure the city remains fiscally responsible and advocate for:

Improvements to our roads.

Investments in our water and waste management infrastructure.

Ensure the city promotes sustainable development.

I hope everyone comes out and vote and voices their opinion and look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of Iqaluit.

Simon Nattaq

Simon Nattaq is running for Iqaluit city council. (Kieran Oudshoorn/CBC)

[Translated from Inuktitut]

When I was a city councillor in the past, I did so from an elder's perspective. I am running for the people in Iqaluit and my fellow hunters. I am looking to work on the following things:

We used to have a really beautiful beach, the beach needs to be worked on, the sea ice is changing, its not like how it used to be, now we hardly get good sea ice. We cannot overlook the flow edge anymore. The garbage dump needs to be worked on it needs to be moved because on the higher grounds you can see the dump and it's an eye sore it needs to be fixed up.

Housing and homelessness is a constant issue, people from out of town are coming here and they have houses. It's not fair because there are so many locals from Iqaluit that are homeless.

Solomon Awa

Solomon Awa is running for Iqaluit city council. (David Gunn/CBC)

[Translated from Inuktitut]

I am running for council because I hear from people that there are concerns that needs to be addressed, and I would like to take part onto changing issues. Iqaluit is a growing community and is the base for the government and private sectors, because it is a growing population, there are concerns about water shortages. First of all, I want to become a council member for the city because I believe I can be a part of the solution into the concern of the water shortage.

I also have concerns in regards to lifestyle, for example, there is going to have to be a decision made about the beer and wine store, also, I have noticed that during special occasions ... there is no set venue to take place for games and gatherings, to host non-alcoholic events. I would like to open up a place where we can host games and organizations can hosts meetings.

Shelia Flaherty is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Shelia Flaherty)

Sheila Flaherty

My name is Sheila Flaherty. My husband Johnny and I own a home in lower base. I am working toward creating a bed and breakfast where people can experience the warmth and taste of Inuit culture. In the last two and a half years I have catered events using Inuit foods and I am honoured I'm included the Globe and Mail's next top chefs in Canada (Oct.11, 2019). With over 25 years in management-type positions I can review reports in a timely manner and I am always solution orientated. I am also proud to be in the group of the first trained lifeguards at our aquatic centre.

A most pressing issue is the lack of food security. I also want to see increased efforts to break down employment barriers, especially for low income households. Most importantly, I want to help empower healthy families.

Bethany Scott is running for Iqaluit city council. (Submitted by Bethany Scott)

Bethany Scott

Bethany Scott has lived and worked in Iqaluit for almost nine years. She works as programs manager at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and is passionate about affordable housing, long-term sustainability of our water supply, and responsible waste management.

She is the president of the Iqaluit Action Lab, a recent member of the City's Economic Development Committee, and is an active volunteer with several boards and societies related to community development and housing. Bethany is running for council because she believes deeply in being engaged in political decision-making at all levels, and because we need more women at the table.