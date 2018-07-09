Iqaluit kicks off celebrations to mark Nunavut Day

Today, July 9, is Nunavut Day, when people from across the territory commemorate the passing of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement.

This year, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) and the planning committee for Iqaluit's Toonik Tyme Festival collaborated on festivities taking place in the territory's capital.

Activities range from miniature boat racing to heather plant collecting, a square dance and a fishing derby. There will also be a fashion show with traditional dress.

Joanasie Akumalik is with the Toonik Tyme planning committee. He said organizers encourage people to come out and celebrate Nunavut Day "with a blast."

NTI, which is responsible for ensuring promises made under the agreement are followed, is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Nunavut Day celebrations are scheduled to take place at the Igluvut building.

Inuksuk High School will be the alternate location if the weather is bad.

Some roads in Iqaluit will be closed off for people to enjoy the celebrations.

Sections of the streets on either side of the lgluvut building will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Drivers will have turn early on Nunavut Drive to gain access to Federal Road. This is for the safety of participants in the Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated festivities.