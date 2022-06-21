Cause of 2 cars found ablaze in Iqaluit under investigation

First responders put out a car fire in Iqaluit early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters in Iqaluit had multiple calls around 1:30 a.m. of two burning vehicles behind the eight story building, said Sharon Nowlan, Iqaluit's acting fire chief.

The vehicles were abandoned but fire fighters were able to control the blaze before it moved to a neighbouring third vehicle, Nowlan said.

Both cars were considered "derelict," Nowlan said, or at least to be broken down cars with possibly broken windows and flat tires.

"So, we don't believe they're being used right now. And there have been reports they had been sitting here for for a little while."

Two cars on fire near Iqaluit's eight-story building on Tuesday. It took fire crew members about 30 minutes to put out. (Elena Akammak/CBC)

The cause of the fire is under investigation by RCMP, said Cpl. Pauline Melanson in an email to CBC News. She said police were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. and when they arrived, the Iqaluit Fire Department were already on scene, extinguishing the fire.

"It could be suspicious in nature, we never know until the investigation is complete," Nowlan said.

"But, because the vehicles seemed to be abandoned it's likely that it was started from a source other than the vehicle running because it wasn't running."

There were eight firefighters and four trucks at the scene. It took about 30 minutes to put out, Nowlan said.

Eight fire crew members were at the scene of a two-car fire Tuesday morning. (Elena Akammak/CBC)

Nowlan said abandoned vehicles can be disposed of by paying a fee to the city of Iqaluit and any broken down vehicles is the responsibility of the owner.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact RCMP.