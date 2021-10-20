Water crisis, food insecurity, climate change: Iqaluit candidates talk voters' top issues

Voters in Iqaluit may now have a better idea of who to vote for as the Oct. 25 election approaches.

Candidates from the city's four constituencies came out Monday night to the Qajuqturvik Food Centre to participate in an all-candidates event.

The two-hour forum, which included simultaneous translation in Inuktitut and English, drew all 12 candidates, who fielded questions dealing with issues such as Iqaluit's water crisis, inclusion, climate change, food insecurity and Inuit employment within the Government of Nunavut.

There were no typical questions like "why did you decide to the run?" or "why should people vote for you?"

Instead, the questions "all touched on the important issues that a lot of community members could relate to, which is why we chose those questions," said Beth Kotierk, an organizer and emcee of the event. She's also a Qajuqturvik board member.

Nunavut's government operates by consensus, without political parties, so the forum allowed the candidates to show their strengths and interests.

"The candidates deserved an opportunity to tell us as the voters who they are and what they stand for and I think that's what happened here tonight," Kotierk said.

The 12 candidates, who were made up of two women and 10 men, included:

Adam Arreak Lightstone, Iqaluit-Manirajak, incumbent.

George Hickes, Iqaluit-Tasiluk, incumbent.

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, Iqaluit-Sinaa.

Christa Kunuk, Iqaluit-Sinaa.

Joanasie Akumalik, Iqaluit-Manirajak.

P.J. Akeeagok, Iqaluit- Niaqunnguu.

Noah Papatsie, Iqaluit- Niaqunnguu.

Dinos Tikivik, Iqaluit- Niaqunnguu.

Jeff Ungalaq Maurice, Iqaluit-Sinaa.

Jonathan Chul-Hee Min Park, Iqaluit-Tasiluk.

Michael Salomonie, Iqaluit-Tasiluk.

James T. Arreak, Iqaluit-Tasiluk.

All candidates demonstrated an awareness of the legislative process and were informed about issues, some challenging, that face their consituencies and Nunavut as a whole.

Beth Kotierk, an organizer and emcee of the event, addresses those gathered Monday evening at Iqaluit's Qajuqturvik Food Centre. (Jane George/CBC)

One-minute introductions turned serious when Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu candidate Tikivik said he wanted to see more action on the suicide crisis, which he called an "epidemic" alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their responses, several candidates mentioned the need to bring Nunavut elders back into the territory for care and to build the Inuit language in schools and workplaces.

Still, in an evening full of serious talk, there were two lighter moments: when Iqaluit-Sinaa candidate Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster encouraged voters to vote for women (she and Kunuk, the sole women candidates in Iqaluit, are vying to represent the same constituency) and when Jonathan Park, originally from Korea, delivered his introduction in Inuktitut.

After self-introductions, the candidates quickly got to the issues.

To improve Nunavut's dire housing shortage, suggestions included building tiny houses, making use of empty units and building up capacity.

On education, shared suggestions included calls for more Inuit-language education, a teacher-training drive and an end to conflict between the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. over language in schools.

While some candidates spoke in Inuktitut, others spoke about how they had lost their language.

The water crisis in Iqaluit — which has now gone a week without drinkable water — came up in questions on climate change and food security, as did the need for more federal money for infrastructure. Several candidates came out in support of a basic livable income.

Overall, candidates lobbied for more teamwork with Inuit organizations and a kinder, more reflective territorial government.

James Arreak, who is running in Iqaluit-Tasiluk, suggested that all territorial staff could start ending their day by asking, "how can I do better today?"

The forum attracted about 50 people.

If you missed the forum, you can find it on the food centre's Soundcloud site.