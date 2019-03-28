Iqaluit cab companies want to raise fares by $1

Iqaluit cab companies want to raise the fare by $1 per person, and see council make it mandatory that customers pay up front for their fares.

Currently people in Iqaluit pay a $7 flat rate per person to take a taxi anywhere in the city — cab companies want to see that go up to $8.

A taxi committee meeting was held on Wednesday to review the rates. It recommended to city council that the rate should increase.

The fare is set by city council because cabs are the only form of public transportation in the city. Taxi fares are reviewed annually, within the first 90 days of the new year.

We have to come to a committee and sort of beg for an increase. - Danny Savard , Nunavut Caribou Tuktu Cabs

"We have to come to a committee and sort of beg for an increase," said Danny Savard, owner of Nunavut Caribou Tuktu Cabs — the new cab company created from the merging of Caribou Cabs and Paipa Taxi.

"I also own other businesses in town where I can raise my prices as I see fit."

The last fare increase was in 2014 when the fare was raised from $6 to $7.

Savard told the committee that the cost of living in Iqaluit has increased since 2014, and a raise in the population is putting more demand on the company.

A new taxi bylaw is expected to come before city council within a month that would put new regulations on taxi companies, said Amy Elgersma, the city's chief administrative officer.

These regulations would require taxis to have cameras and GPS, according to Savard. The new bylaw would also require taxi cars to be no older than 10 years old.

Savard said this company has already invested $100,000 in these changes, including purchasing cameras for the taxis.

"We are $100,000 already behind the ball and the requirement for the vehicles to be a certain set of years, that too is a large capital investment just around the corner," said Savard. "So the fare increases does make a big difference for us."

Currently people in Iqaluit pay a $7 flat rate per person to take a taxi anywhere in the city — cab companies want to see that go up to $8. (CBC)

Pay fares up front

While the current taxi bylaw allows drivers to request that passengers pay their fares up front, Savard asked the committee to recommend that become mandatory. He said each cab has between five and eight passengers a day that do not pay their fare.

"It's a big issue, it's more of an issue for the drivers than the dollar increase," said Savard.

"We wanted to make it indiscriminately everybody pays up front so we aren't dealing with an issue where only specific people are being asked to pay up front."

But ultimately that was not a motion the committee put forward to council.

City council will vote on the fare increase at the next council meeting April 9.