Iqaluit council votes to increase cab fares in city

Cab drivers in Iqaluit are getting a pay raise. City council voted to increase set fares from seven to eight dollars — the first increase since 2014, according to councillor Kyle Sheppard.

"When we look at inflation over the period of time since the last increase, that justifies the price being set at eight dollars," said Sheppard before he voted in favour.

On top of inflation, Sheppard noted that the city's biggest company, Caribou Tuktu Cabs, has voluntary invested in electronic tracking devices, apps, and in-car cameras this past year in attempts to improve service and safety.

Joanasie Akumalik and Noah Papatsie voted against the rate increase. They say that the city should be taking a broader look at the cost of living, because the most impoverished people in the city tend to rely on cabs as their primary source of transportation, and will be the ones who will be most affected.

Along with this, Akumalik says that despite efforts to improve services, cab drivers still pick up multiple passengers on a trip, wait times are still unacceptably long, and some drivers are still rude to passengers.

Apart from the fare increase, the city is also amending its taxi rule bylaw. Sheppard says he hopes it includes creating severe penalties for any driver who refuses to drive passengers to Apex— a community that is about three kilometres from downtown.

Taxis an 'essential service'

Romeyn Stevenson is the deputy mayor of Iqaluit, and didn't vote on the increase as he was acting as the chairperson during the council meeting. However, he said that the taxi industry should be the standard for safety on the roads and safety in the cars.

Addressing the crowd of cab drivers watching the vote, Stevenson told them they're professionals and he was glad to see them there.

"I hope you feel some pride in what you do," he said.

"[You] transport most of the people in this town at one point or another, and [for] some of them, [you're] the essential service that they need to get around."

Ronnie McGregor is a driver for Caribou Tuktu Cabs, and he says he takes his responsibility seriously. In fact, he said his company is striving to set the benchmark for quality service — not just in the Arctic, but for cab companies in Canada.

"We want to help make Iqaluit a better place to live in," he said. "The taxis are on the road 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we can definitely help in the quality of life and security for all of Iqaluit."

To that end, McGregor says his company is developing a handbook that will help to train new drivers.

The new fares will come into effect in about two weeks. The five-dollar elder rate will remain unchanged.