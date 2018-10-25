Iqaluit cab driver quits over violence on the job

A cab driver in Iqaluit is speaking out about what he describes as a recent spate of abuse toward drivers who work at night, especially since the city's beer and wine store opened.

Ryan Pollock has worked the night shift for Caribou Cabs for two and a half years. Three weeks ago he says he was robbed at gunpoint.

"A kid walked up to me, I would have pegged him to be about only 18, 19 years old," he said.

Pollock said he thought the man was going to bum a cigarette.

He pulled out an assault-style rifle, put it right up to my head and said, 'Your money or your life.' - Ryan Pollock, Iqaluit cab driver

"When he got about three feet away from me he pulled out an assault-style rifle, put it right up to my head and said, 'Your money or your life.'"

About a week later, according to Pollock, another driver in the same company was robbed, this time by two people — one with a gun and one with a knife.

Since he was robbed, Pollock has decided he's had enough. He resigned, and is now planning to head home to his family in Thunder Bay, Ont.

All the cars in the Caribou Cabs fleet now have a tablet. The tablets have cameras and audio recorders. (David Gunn/CBC)

Increase in violence

Pollock says over the past five months he has seen an increase of violence and abuse while he's working. He says people get aggressive when he asks them not to smoke in the car, fight or yell.​

"People don't like being told what to do, even for the simplest thing," says Pollock. "It creates aggression, violence sometimes."

Pollock says his previous experience in the navy and as a security guard has given him the skills to de-escalate volatile situations, but sometimes it's just not possible.

Idris Omar, Caribou Cab's public relations manager, says a new digital dispatch system should help reduce abuse toward cab drivers who work at night. (David Gunn/CBC)

"Things get bad," he said. "Some of the things that happen at night time are absolutely unreal."

Pollock says the people who are difficult are usually also intoxicated.

"Ever since the beer store's been open, it's easier access" he said.

The beer and wine store — the first of its kind in Iqaluit in decades — opened in September 2017 as part of a strategy to reduce the harm of alcohol consumption by making lower-alcohol beverages more accessible.

Pollock said before the store opened people were buying liquor at high prices from bootleggers, but now people can afford to buy more liquor, more often.

"People go in there. They spend less money per day, but they're doing it every single day."

The RCMP did not provide an interview about the Caribou Cab incidents, or any statistics on crime rates related to alcohol.

The big screen is part of Caribou Cab's new digital dispatch system. The dispatcher can track all of the cabs on the screen. Omar says this will help to keep drivers safe.

Heightened security

Idris Omar, the public relations manager for Caribou Cabs, says the police apprehended the person with the gun after the second robbery, and that person confessed to the first robbery as well.

He says a new digital system launched by the company this week will help keep drivers safe.

Each car now has a tablet in it, and can be tracked by the dispatcher. Each tablet will also record audio and video. Omar believes that having this will help reduce violent incidents.

Pollock said he needs to see the tablets in action to make a judgment on whether he thinks they'll work, but he's concerned they won't be a deterrent.

"Tablets aren't going to stop it from happening, you'll just have the evidence later."