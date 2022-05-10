Iqaluit lifts boil water advisory after 4 days

People in Iqaluit can drink the tap water again, after being advised Friday the water was unsafe due to a "mechanical failure."

That's according to a Monday public service announcement from the City of Iqaluit. No further details were offered on the nature of the mechanical failure that led to the advisory.

The advisory was at least the third one this year, coming two months after one that stemmed from repairs to a water valve. Before that, the city issued a boil water advisory in January after it detected fuel in its water supply.

In 2021, residents of Iqaluit spent nearly two months under a do-not-consume order due to fuel contaminating the city's water supply.