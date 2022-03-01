Iqaluit under boil-water advisory due to valve repair

All of Iqaluit is under a boil-water advisory again and there is no announced timeline for when it will end.

The City of Iqaluit said in a news release Tuesday morning that the advisory is due to a valve repair.

"The City recommends that all water used for consumption and dental hygiene is brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one full minute," it stated.

The city will announce when the advisory is lifted, according to the release.

The repair, announced in a news release on Monday, was supposed to take place between about 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday and result in the water being shut down.

The city did not warn that a boil-water advisory could be necessary; in fact, it specified that the city was not issuing such an advisory.

That Monday release said the water shutdown is "to allow for the replacement of key valves to our water infrastructure. This work will ensure that valves are functioning as intended which will allow staff to better isolate sections of pipe during water shut downs for future repairs."

The CBC has asked the city for someone to be made available for an interview.

A previous all-city boil-water advisory lasted more than a week in January.

For two months last year, the city was under a do-not-consume order.