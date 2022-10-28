Iqaluit faces 1st blizzard of the season

Iqaluit was mostly shut down for the day on Friday, as the city dealt with its first significant blizzard of the season.

The Nunavut capital was under a severe weather warning for most of the day, with "visibility occasionally near zero" because of blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.

City services were suspended, including water delivery, waste management, garbage pickup and snow removal. City facilities were also closed to the public, as were schools.

Residents were advised to stay off the roads. They were also asked to reduce water usage and waste water output by not using dishwashers or laundry machines for the time being.

City residents were advised to stay off the roads. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

Environment Canada is forecasting the blizzard conditions to ease on Friday evening, with winds dying down and snow tapering off. Total snow accumulation will be about 15 to 20 centimetres, with big drifts due to wind.

City residents — most hunkered down at home for the day — took to social media to share images and video of the white-out conditions.