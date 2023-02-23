City of Iqaluit suspends services, Canadian North cancels flights as blizzard blows in

With an extreme cold warning in place and a blizzard blowing in, the City of Iqaluit says it has suspended its services for the time being and is urging residents to stay home.

Water delivery, waste management, garbage pick-up and snow removal will all be cancelled until the weather clears up. City facilities are closed to the public.

The city issued a public service announcement Thursday afternoon about the service disruptions.

It said emergency services would still be operating, as long as it's safe and feasible to do so, but people can expect delays.

"If you are not currently home, we highly recommend you go home and remain there until the severe weather conditions end," the city stated.

It says people on trucked water should reduce their water consumption, and put off doing laundry or using a dishwasher for the time being.

It also says people should move their vehicles off the roads for when snow-clearing can happen.

The courthouse closed Thursday due to weather as well, and Canadian North announced it is cancelling all flights to and from Iqaluit and rebooking passengers.

Temperatures in Iqaluit sat around –32 C Thursday afternoon with a northwest wind gusting up to 72 kilometres per hour. The wind chill was –54 C.

Blizzard conditions began rolling in around noon, with Environment and Climate Change Canada warning about a low pressure system going through Davis Strait. The blizzard is expected to last until Friday afternoon.