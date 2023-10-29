Crew member in 'critical but stable' condition after Iqaluit barge accident on Friday

A crew member who was injured in a sealift barge accident near Iqaluit on Friday is in "critical but stable condition," according to the barge operator.

According to Nunavut Eastern Arctic Shipping (NEAS), the crew member was injured when he fell off the barge during the accident, which also sent 20 shipping containers full of cargo into Frobisher Bay.

NEAS employee Jimmy Akavak told CBC News by email that the crew member is now getting medical attention in Ottawa.

He also thanked the rest of the crew on board the barge and the local hunters in Iqaluit who helped get the man out of the water and onto shore so he could get medical attention.

The update also said that NEAS is working to retrieve the shipping containers and freight the company lost in Friday's accident.