Tiny misalignment of satellite dishes responsible for Iqaluit TV disruption

Arctic Co-Operatives says the cable issues that customers in Iqaluit have been experiencing for the better part of a month, should all be resolved by the end of September.

Customers have been complaining online and to the company that they aren't getting all the channels that they're subscribed to.

This is the latest in a series of cable TV disruptions in the territory since the cable industry started switching from analog to digital signals, nation-wide.

"A digital signal is less forgiving than than an analog signal," said Duane Wilson, the vice president of stakeholder relations for Arctic Co-Ops, the organization that oversees cable distribution in Nunavut.

Duane Wilson is Arctic Co-operatives' vice president of stakeholder relations, based in Winnipeg. (Robbin Turner/Arctic Co-operatives)

As a result of digital signals being more sensitive, the satellite dishes weren't picking up signals. Wilson says the the dishes were installed over ten years ago and have never been adjusted. But after customers started to complain about missing channels, the dishes were shifted to have a more accurate signal.

"And I from what I understand the total adjustment was a little over an inch," Wilson says.

He says that in light of more sensitive digital signals, Arctic Co-Ops will ensure that cable maintenance crews keep satellite dishes aligned to accurately pick up signals before disruptions happen.

Arctic Co-Ops sent out an email to customers on Wednesday afternoon. In it, the organization apologized to customers, saying that all channels should be back up by the end of September.

The letter also said that to compensate for the disruption, it will offer free services in October and November.