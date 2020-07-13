Iqaluit Aquatic Centre reopens to public with COVID-19 precautions in place
Patrons will need to reserve a one-hour time slot to attend
The Iqaluit Aquatic Centre opened its doors again last Friday after being closed for almost four months due to COVID-19 regulations.
The centre is opening in phases — the pool is currently open for lane swimming only and next Monday, July 20, the fitness centre will open.
Swimmers must reserve a one-hour time slot to visit the pool, with 64 people allowed in the pool at a time. The same number of people will be allowed in the fitness centre when it reopens.
Patrons can reserve online or phone the centre. The one-hour time slots gives staff time to clean between uses.
A welcome team will greet visitors, check them in, and tell them the guidelines for using the facility.
Clear plastic panels have been set up around the registration desk area and there are directional markers to help guide patrons through the facility.
"We're just trying to make sure that everyone's flow within the facility is as smooth as possible," said Rubina Hoque, guest services supervisor at the centre.
The centre also has a rigorous new cleaning schedule.
Patrons will no longer be allowed to eat or lounge in the downstairs hallway, and the sauna, hot tub, and elders centre will remain closed for the time being.
With files from Travis Burke
