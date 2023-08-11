Iqaluit applying for funding to build 160 housing units

Iqaluit Deputy Mayor Kyle Sheppard says nothing is more important than building new housing in the city.

To do so, the City of Iqaluit is applying for new housing funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

City council unanimously directed staff to submit the application at its Aug. 8 meeting.

The funding will come from the CMHC's Housing Accelerator Fund, a multi-billion dollar program that looks to incentivize municipalities to increase housing supply. There is a specific stream for communities that are northern, rural and Indigenous.

Iqaluit would be eligible for an estimated $8.8 million from the fund if approved, according to city documents. It would support the building of 160 housing units over three years, Samantha Toffolo, the city's contract planner, said at the meeting.

Potential funding an 'exciting opportunity'

Sheppard supports the application, calling it an "exciting opportunity."

He said that 160 units would have a great impact, though the need is still significant. Development of more housing is limited by the city's water supply issues, he said. It is in the process of developing a long-term solution.

The CMHC's 2022 Northern Housing Report says that Iqaluit's core housing need rate is 14.5 per cent, citing 2021 Census data. That compares to about 10 per cent each in Yellowknife and Whitehorse.

A household is in core housing need if it doesn't meet standards for adequacy, suitability and affordability, according to the CMHC. It helps policymakers and researchers understand if housing needs are being met.

Iqaluit deputy mayor Kyle Sheppard pictured in December 2022. (David Gunn/CBC News)

Sheppard says that in the short tem, the plan is to densify in the city's core.

"We're looking at building higher, allowing up to six stories in the core and some other areas where the water and sewer infrastructure can handle that," he said. "It's going to create a large number of new units that wouldn't get created otherwise in the short term."

He added that he thinks it's possible to build another 160 units in three years, on top of what is normally constructed.

The deadline for the application is Aug. 18. Sheppard didn't know when the city might hear back about its application.