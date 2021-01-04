Iqaluit man sentenced two years for armed robbery of KFC - Quickstop

An Iqaluit man has been sentenced to two years in prison and two years of probation for robbing the KFC - Quickstop.

Michael Cooper-Flaherty, 24, had been found guilty last October of armed robbery and wearing a face mask to conceal his identity during a Nunavut Court of Justice judge-only trial.

In his sentencing decision released on Dec. 17, Justice Paul Bychok, who presided over the trial, wrote that around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2020, Cooper-Flaherty entered the convenience store holding a knife and wearing a bandana to cover his face.

He waved the knife at a young worker behind the counter and the store manager, demanding money. Cooper-Flaherty took off with $1,680 and was arrested two days later.

This was not Cooper-Flaherty's first robbery.

He was sentenced for being the "mastermind" behind five robberies in 2014 and 2015. The string of robberies created "anxiety and real fears" in Iqaluit and he was sentenced to five years in jail in 2017.

In April 2015, Cooper-Flaherty, with the help of teenagers, robbed the same KFC - Quickstop twice in one week, both times at gunpoint with a .22 calibre rifle.

During another incident a gas station manager was robbed outside the Royal Bank while he was on his way to make a deposit.

Bychok sentenced Cooper-Flaherty for those robberies back in 2017.

Bychock wrote in this decision that when Cooper-Flaherty was first before him in 2017, he was struck by how well spoken Cooper-Flaherty was and the sincerity with which he addressed the court.

Cooper-Flaherty said to the court in 2017, "when the day comes and I'm released from here, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure I never have to come back to jail. This is not the kind of life I want to live anymore."

Bychock wrote in his decision, "Yet, here we are."