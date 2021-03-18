Investigation underway after fire at Iqaluit's Baffin Correctional Centre

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Baffin Correctional Centre on Thursday in Iqaluit.

It was discovered at about 3 p.m. ET and has since been extinguished, according to a news release from Nunavut's Department of Justice.

Inmates and staff were evacuated safely and there are no reported injuries.

The release says the department is still managing the "ongoing emergency" at the facility and RCMP are on site investigating.

"Our thanks go out to the hard-working fire fighters at the city of Iqaluit, other first responders, and the corrections staff who reacted quickly to ensure the safety and health of everyone at the facility," said Minister of Justice George Hickes in a statement.

The full extent of damage of the fire will be assessed in the coming days says the release.

The territory says it will provide updates as they become available.