Investigation underway into fire at unoccupied row house in Inuvik

An investigation is underway after a fire at an unoccupied row house in Inuvik, N.W.T., Thursday evening, according to a notice on the town's website.

The Inuvik Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 248 Mackenzie Road shortly after 7 p.m.

Residents neighbouring the four-unit, two-story row house saw smoke coming from one of the units and called the fire department, says the notice.

It says 14 personnel and five fire apparatus attended the scene, and a section of Mackenzie Road was temporarily closed to traffic.

The fire department cleared the scene at 8:17 p.m. "after all fire operations were completed," says the notice.

Grant Hood, Inuvik's senior administrative officer, said in an email Friday that no injuries were reported.

Hood said he couldn't comment on the cause, as that is up to the fire marshal.

At least 6 structure fires in 4 months

This is the latest in a recent string of structure fires in Inuvik. Hood said that "at this time we are not aware of any connections" between the fires.

In mid-September, Raven Street was partially closed due to a small building fire. The fire chief said at the time that the cause was undetermined, but not suspicious.

In late August, 16 people were displaced after a fire on Wolverine Road destroyed two homes and severely damaged two others.

On July 15, a wooden boat was destroyed by fire at the Boot Lake Park, and on June 26 a cabin burned down at Airport Lake near Inuvik. Both of these fires were suspected to have been human caused.

On June 6, the Inuvik Fire Department sent 19 personnel to fight a fire at an abandoned two-storey, multi-unit housing complex on Kugmallit Road.