Army investigating Arctic military exercise that led to search and rescue, medevac

The Canadian Army is investigating a military exercise undertaken between Igloolik and Sanirajak, Nunavut, in mid-March that led to a call to search and rescue, and to one military member being flown out of the community for medical treatment in Iqaluit.

Accounts differ on what exactly happened, and even who was part of the trip.

Maj. Susan Magill, who works for Joint Task Force North and was relaying information on behalf of the Army, said the exercise involved nine military members and six Canadian Rangers.

The group also included a former teacher from Igloolik and the grandchild of one of the Rangers, said George Innuksuk, chairman of the Sanirajak search and rescue committee, which was called out to help by the local RCMP.

The training was part of the Canadian Armed Forces Arctic Operations Course, which is run by the Canadian Army Advanced Warfare Centre based in Kingston, Ont. The centre holds the course annually and the field operation is based out of their Arctic Training Centre in Resolute Bay.

The group was making its way from Igloolik to Sanirajak by snowmobile on March 14. The roughly 70-kilometre trip is usually a one-day affair or less.

The group faced white-out conditions, said Innuksuk.

"You couldn't see anything four feet ahead of you," Innuksuk said. "In my head, why would anyone try to come to Sanirajak in a blizzard?"

Environment Canada records for Sanirajak on March 14 indicate wind gusts topping out at 85 km/h that day with gusts of 79 km/h in Igloolik. The agency does not appear to track historic snowfall in either community.

Capt. Tyler Murray, who was part of the operation, told the CBC they didn't intentionally go out into a blizzard.

"But the fact that there was blowing snow that day wasn't necessarily a show stopper," he said, adding that the course is intended to train personnel to operate in Arctic conditions.

"It's a fairly demanding environment and when they stepped off there were no major concerns and the weather was relatively permissive in Igloolik."

'She was shivering so much she couldn't hold a cup'

Magill said the Rangers were valued members of the team and communication with the group was constant.

"We knew where the team was, we managed to communicate with them to keep them together."

But Innuksuk, who lives in Sanirajak, tells a different story.

He got a call from the RCMP around 4 p.m. Shortly after that, Innuksuk said, one of the Rangers — his father-in-law — made it into town and was able to provide some information to the search and rescue crew.

A convoy of military personnel and Canadian Rangers during a previous Arctic Operations course, from Canadian Army Today, a magazine published in collaboration with the Canadian Army. ( Julia Krebs-Vandeloosdrecht/CAF)

He said the group became separated by the weather conditions.

By around 7 p.m., a crew of three ground searchers on snowmobiles from Sanirajak reached the former teacher, who had been separated from the group and had been communicating with local RCMP about her location, about 25 km northeast of Sanirajak.

"If they hadn't found her in the next four hours she would have frozen to death," Innuksuk said. The crew brought her to the local search and rescue office to warm up and then to the health centre.

"She was shivering so much that she couldn't hold a cup," he said.

Her snowmobile had gotten stuck in a snowdrift.

"If that pile of ice wasn't there she would have gone straight into the ocean, so the pile of ice saved her life… by keeping her from going in the open water," Innuksuk said.

Asked why a former teacher was travelling with the group, a military spokesperson said that would be part of the investigation.

Medevaced for frostbite

Innuksuk said one military member was flown out to Iqaluit after his snowmobile went over a six-metre drop along a river bank, about seven kilometres from where another group of army personnel and Rangers set up camp.

Innuksuk said the military member was alone at the accident site overnight, adding that his hands and feet were frostbitten. Temperatures dipped to –38 C in Sanirajak that night.

Magill told CBC in an email there was nothing in her notes from the army that indicated anyone had been medevaced. She said some members of the group had "non-life threatening injuries because of the weather and the cold."

Murray, who was part of the operation, wouldn't comment on any serious injuries, citing privacy reasons.

But an army spokesperson later told CBC that a helicopter was dispatched from Sanirajak to "the Tent Group to extract the injured member" who was treated for cold weather injuries in Iqaluit.

Around 10 p.m. three more rangers made it into Sanirajak, according to Innuksuk.

He said eventually one of the military members walked into the community, carrying his rifle and a backpack, and another was found by a Ranger from Igloolik.

Candidates on the Arctic operations course learn how to construct igloos from the Canadian Ranger staff in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, on March 1. (Larissa De Guzman/Canadian Armed Forces Photo)

Magill described the situation as an army self-extraction and self-recovery with support from the community, the RCMP and the Rangers.

"There's a lot of gratitude for the fact that we had the Canadian Rangers with us," she said. "We were able to recover our personnel using our own integral resources."

'How did things turn out so good?'

Innuksuk said he doesn't like to think about how things could have turned out but the question is bothering him: "How did things turn out so good?"

He said before a search and rescue group goes out they "do a little prayer." Innuksuk believes that helped.

He said communication devices like SPOT locators or InReach played a role in locating people who were separated from the group, but added that it's not wise to count on that technology in a blizzard.

"Even though you are trained in these devices… no matter how much knowledge you have, never try and go out in a blizzard. Your GPS might die on you due to the cold."

Navigating in a blizzard would be tough even for people familiar with the route because, he said, because "you don't have the sun or the moon or any way to see where you are going."

The distance between Igloolik and Sanirajak is not too far during clear weather.

"But in a blizzard it could be like 5,000 miles," Innuksuk said.