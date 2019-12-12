Inuvik warming centre can stay where it is for 3 more years

Inuvik's warming centre has renewed its lease with the town to remain in its current building on Berger Street.

The John Wayne Kiktorak Centre's three-year lease extension was approved this week, after much debate in town council about whether its downtown location across from East Three Secondary and Elementary schools was appropriate.

The warming centre has been in its town-owned location since 2016, and the lease was set to expire in December. The building gives people a meal and shelter if they have nowhere else to go, and if they're struggling with addiction.

Executive director of the centre, Mary Cockney, said the centre is needed in the community, especially during the winter season. It serves about 12 to 14 people a day.

"We are trying to keep them off the street, away from the business area and if we weren't here, a majority of them would be sleeping on the buildings or sleeping in the tent, and drinking as well," Cockney said.

"We don't want them in that type of conditions … Without the centre I believe there would be many incidents through alcoholism and maybe deaths."

The warming centre serves between 12 to 14 people a day, regardless of whether they've been drinking. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Cockney said she's not against relocating, but there hasn't been another option. When she presented at town council in late November to talk about the warming centre, she explained the location didn't matter, but the type of lease they have does.

This year, the warming centre received significant funding from the N.W.T. Housing Corporation on a trial basis, which Cockney says supports over 50 per cent of their services.

She said there's a good chance that next year that funding could be renewed for five years — without a long-term lease that could be in jeopardy.

"That will be pretty hard if we are on a month-to-month lease," said Cockney.

At Monday night's town council meeting, Coun. Paul MacDonald made a suggestion that seemed to make everyone happy. He suggested a three-year contract with a clause to move the centre if another suitable building becomes available.

On Wednesday, the five councillors who were present at a council meeting unanimously voted to approve the three-year lease.

Cockney said the most important part for her staff and clients is that the centre can continue their services.

Funding they secured this year allowed the centre to hire a part-time emergency support worker. They work with people one-on-one to help with daily tasks — like booking a doctor's appointment to arranging volunteer work in the community.

Cockney said the centre also tries to have programs that can help its clients open up, such as a family and violence workshops and a healing circle.