Inuvik now able to access unlimited internet from both local providers

Internet options in Inuvik, N.W.T. have expanded as a second company started offering unlimited internet packages.

Earlier this month, Northwestel announced it updated its service to the community.

Previously, Northwestel's DSL internet in town ran over thin copper wires originally designed for phone services, which isn't compatible with unlimited internet.

"We just didn't have the capacity over our old DSL network … couldn't deliver the high speed capacity that customers are asking for in today's world," said Andrew Anderson, director of communications for Northwestel.

"But with our new fibre-to-the-home network, we do have that capacity."

The company is using the fibre optic line from the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link that runs to Inuvik for its fibre-to-the-home network. The fibre optic line was completed four years ago but communities are just beginning to get fibre-to-the-home internet from Northwestel now.

Anderson said more than 99 per cent of Inuvik will be able to access the internet through the new line, however the company is providing service to single-dwelling homes and businesses first.

"Multi-dwelling homes, which means apartment buildings, require a more complex installation. [It] requires us to work with the apartment landlord or property owner, so that will be done in the second phase," said Anderson.

Fibre optic line help provide more services

Northwestel is the second company in Inuvik to offer unlimited internet packages.

Last April, New North Networks was the first supplier to offer unlimited internet in Inuvik.

Company president Tom Zubko said the fibre optic link gives the company the means to offer more services than before.

"It's bringing us in the North closer to the kind of services that are taken for granted in 80-something per cent of the country," he said.

Northwestel is planning to have every community in the N.W.T. and Yukon connected to unlimited internet in three years through the company's Every Community Project.

Yellowknife, Norman Wells and Hay River already have unlimited internet packages available.

Anderson said the next goal is to set up fibre to the home in Fort Good Hope, Deline and Wrigley by 2022.