The 2023 candidates: Inuvik Twin Lakes

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Lenora McLeod

Lesa Semmler

Lenora McLeod (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to have the opportunity to represent our community at the territorial level, by listening to the concerns and ideas of the constituents of Twin Lakes, and give the Twin Lakes constituents a voice and keep them informed on matters.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have worked in both the public and private sectors and have gained valuable experience and knowledge in various areas: financial and management accounting, environmental assessment, oil and gas, economic development, and strategic planning.

I have also had the opportunity to be on boards, including:

Children First Society as a director and then as a co-chair

Gwich'in Development Corporation as a director

Inuvik District Education Authority as a director

Nihtat Gwich'in Council as a director

My educational background is:

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with an accounting major from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

Diploma in Indigenous Community Development and Governance from the University of Victoria

Certificate in Petroleum Land Administration from Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The territory has a multitude of issues, and a multitude of successes. We often get so caught up in what is not happening and overlook the great things that are happening in our communities. Each community is different and cannot be treated as "one solution fits all." With that said here are some things as a territory that should be of concern:

The cost of living

Early learning and childcare

Housing and homelessness

Medical care and medical travel

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Medical care:

Increase resources to ensure our medical facilities and staff have what they need to get the job done

Proper treatment of all; the level of care cannot be different depending on the patient

Increase resources to help with the early detection of illnesses before they become untreatable

The cost of living:

We need to look at ways to reduce the cost of living for our communities and territory or people will continue to leave

We should never have to choose between paying bills or eating, but that is where we are at

Housing:

Increase housing; we have more people moving away because they can't find housing

Housing quality improvement; some of our residents live in housing that isn't safe to live in, but they do because there are no other options at this time

Community safety:

Increase resources to combat the challenges we face with drugs and alcohol

Increase resources for our people so our people don't worry where they will lay their heads each night

Strengthening relationships within the community:

Building partnerships with Indigenous governments and community stakeholders is key

We cannot do this important work alone and need to work together

Communication:

There needs to be improved communication between MLAs and their constituents through regular updates and meetings

Communication and collaboration with community stakeholders needs to improve

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Working together, at all levels of government, and removing the barriers that create more challenges for our communities and territory.

Not having all our resources in one basket, so to speak. We have seen the impact of that this year with the wildfires in Yellowknife. The territory literally shut down when Yellowknife was evacuated, this cannot be a solution and we must change the way we do things.

Celebrating what works well and learning from what doesn't work, and building from that. The culture around government is so negative that whenever we do something someone is there waiting to tear it down, our Legislative Assembly does not operate like the official opposition, we must hold each other accountable but also build each other up.

The budgeting process needs to be improved. In the 2022 fiscal year, actual expenses were roughly $170 million over budget. This is no small amount of money; that kind of money changes communities and our residents' lives.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Improve the quality of life for our community and the residents of the Northwest Territories.

Ensuring the territory negotiates an early learning and childcare agreement that reflects the needs of the territory. All social and economic challenges begin with childcare. If someone cannot access childcare due to cost or lack of availability then they cannot contribute to our economy by working; individuals who want to go to post-secondary cannot do so, which results in them being ineligible for most jobs, which again leads to not being able to contribute to our economy. When individuals cannot contribute to our economy, our social programs are then accessed, causing an increase. A quote from one of your articles in 2017 says, "for every dollar spent on early childhood education programs; the economy gets about $6 worth of economic benefit down the line".

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Working to ensure there is meaningful consultation and shared decision-making. We must work together with Indigenous governments to improve the territory for all residents; we need to listen, we need to be respectful, and work together. The last government passed UNDRIP and, in my opinion, it was done in a rush and that left several Indigenous governments feeling unheard. As a government, we need to work at building our relationships in a meaningful way and not just checking off a box.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

The territory budgets roughly $200 million for environment and economic development annually. How the budget is broken down within the department. I would have to learn more to understand what gaps are there and where we can provide support.

With that said we must listen to the land, the water and the air:

We have seen some of the lowest water levels on record this year causing disruption to our quality of life

Wildfires have devastated the territory this year

Our elders tell us stories of how the land is changing, reshaping itself, fighting back

There are scientists and universities who dedicated their lives to understanding climate change and we must listen to them to better understand how we can fight climate change together

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Support the local economy: The percentage of the capital budget that stays in the N.W.T. is minimal and for the regions is even less. What I mean by this, is that the amount of dollars expensed for capital projects in the territory often do not stay in the territory and stimulate the territorial/regional/community economy through jobs, contracts and the supply chain (materials, petroleum, consumer goods). Oftentimes, these areas are supplied by southern-based businesses and the profits do not stay in the territory/region/communities. How are we going to create a sustainable north if a large amount of the capital funding leaves the North? How are we ever going to grow the economy if we are not unlocking the potential of one of our most important resources: our people.

Promoting environmentally safe economic development is paramount: We as a territory cannot continue to develop our resources and then down the road be stuck with a giant bill because those who benefited pack up and leave the community and territory.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I live in the community, in the Boot Lake riding currently. We recently moved from the Twin Lakes riding as we outgrew our smaller home and needed a bigger one. Unfortunately, adequate and affordable housing is a challenge in our community. Although I do not currently live in the Twin Lakes riding, I feel my passion and commitment to our community goes without question, and heck I'll always be a "west end kid." Our community doesn't benefit from division, so where I live in the community at this time was not a factor in my riding choice, nor should it be for anyone ever running in an election. My decision was based on my commitment to our community.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

A cabinet position is not my goal, my goal is to be a strong voice for our community at this time; someone who is willing to work with all MLAs and cabinet to ensure the residents of our community are heard and results are seen.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Much like the cabinet position, the premiership is not my goal, I want to be a strong voice and advocate for my community. Although this can be done as the premier, I feel I can be more effective as an MLA, working in collaboration and supporting cabinet with our community concerns. We need to get away from the "us versus them" as it certainly doesn't benefit our residents.