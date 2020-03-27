'Thanks for the food': Inuvik, N.W.T., residents thank truckers with signs on highway

Food security has been front of mind for many people in communities across the North during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was evident in Inuvik, N.W.T., on Friday morning, when a group of truck drivers entering the community saw signs welcoming and thanking them, placed by grateful community members.

Poor weather conditions had left the resupply trucks, which were on their way to the Beaufort Delta, stuck in Eagle Plains, Yukon, since Monday.

The signs were organized by a group of local "caremongers" that wanted to remain anonymous, saying they don't want the attention on them.

The signs were placed by a group of anonymous 'caremongers' in town. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The signs were posted starting at the entrance to the Dempster Highway. The Northwest Territories portion of the highway is currently only open to residents and essential workers — including truckers — after the territorial government closed the borders to inbound traffic about a week ago.

"It was very nice to see the appreciation that the Inuvik community has for these truckers and what they … have gone through during these critical times," said Kevin Ramsay, vice-president of operations with Manitoulin Transport, one of the cargo companies that serve the Beaufort Delta region.

Ramsay said there's a significant number of trucks heading to Inuvik each week. He said Manitoulin will continue to do its best to meet the needs of community members.

"Anything that the community needs, reach out and we'll look after all their business needs," said Ramsay.

"A big thank you to folks there for recognizing our trucks."