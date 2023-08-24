3-way stop appears, then vanishes, confusing many in Inuvik, N.W.T.

The Town of Inuvik left some motorists confused last week with the sudden placement — and abrupt removal — of a three-way stop.

The newly placed signs were put on Franklin Road at the intersection of Millen Street. The intersection sits on top of a hill and in front of a local restaurant.

Residents took to social media and told the town it would cause traffic issues in the winter. The area is a busy road used by truckers hauling full trailer loads, and residents said the hill poses a risk if someone needs to back up suddenly.

Michael Trabysh, Inuvik's senior administrative officer, said the town heard residents' concerns and decided to change its stance on putting up the stop signs. He admitted town administration did not originally consider the potential hazard the hill could make in icy conditions.

"So one of the things I would like to let our town know, is that we are still going to look at different intersections and different problem spots through the town to keep our public safe by controlling speeding," said Trabysh.

The intersection of Franklin Road and Millen Street where two stop signs appeared on the same day a notice was announced, and were removed less than a week later. (Dez Loreen/CBC)

Kelly Brown, an ice road trucker and longtime Inuvik resident, said truck drivers need as much space as they can get. If someone is stopped at the top of the hill, it could be difficult for truckers to keep traction on a slope.

Brown added the town should have consulted residents first, instead of issuing a public notice the day the signs went up on Aug. 15.

"They should have let people have their say or something on it," said Brown.

"They probably would have seen it right from the beginning instead of forcing their stuff on us."

In an email to CBC, Sgt. Jesse Aubin with the Inuvik RCMP, said police will support the town's decisions for traffic control and will keep an eye on any other areas of concern for speeding.

"The RCMP support the use of any signage that assists or promotes safety on our roadways, but we recognize that there are other considerations at play when considering intersection controls," wrote Aubin.

Trabysh echoed that sentiment, adding he hopes that any resident who notices any speeding motorists to report them and let the town know if any signage should be introduced.