Early morning structure fire in Inuvik causes 'significant damage'

The Inuvik Fire Department is asking residents to avoid Wolverine Road due to an "early morning structural fire."

In a public notice posted to the town's Facebook page Saturday morning, the town said as of 8 a.m. the fire crew and emergency personnel were still working in the area.

"Please note there are no accounts of any critical injuries at this time, but there has been significant damage to multiple structures," reads the notice.

The town is asking that people who live close to the area keep their windows and doors closed because of residual smoke.