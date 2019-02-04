Songwriter hopes to showcase Inuvik's hidden musical talent

Benjamin Dyck plays the guitar while a group of Inuvik residents sing, "on this cold unending day," the last lines of a brand new song.

"Guys, we just wrote a song," said Dyck, as he and the others in the room smile and clap.

Dyck, a singer-songwriter, works part-time as a singing instructor at Inuvik's Western Arctic School of Music, which opened last summer.

He has lived in town for two years and noticed the region has a lot of creative people.

"There's a lot of talent in this community, there's a lot of somewhat hidden talent," said Dyck.

"There's so many people sitting at home playing guitar, sitting at home writing songs that you never really heard of until maybe the talent show comes up … so that's what I want to tap into a bit."

Colleen Arnison and Janet Boxwell attended Benjamin Dyck's new songwriting workshop in Inuvik on Sunday. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Dyck rented out the school of music Sunday afternoon, and started the workshop by going through the different elements that make up a song, such as the chorus, pre-chorus, different verses and the bridge.

After some brainstorming, those in attendance voted on the first line of the song: "as the wine has soured." A song about "this cold unending day" came to be in about three hours.

"I find songwriting is best done with others," said Dyck. "You can write songs on your own, but the best songs always come with collaboration."

People from all ages and musical backgrounds showed up.

Brooke Dalton, 11, said she would "definitely recommend" the workshop to other young people. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The youngest attendee was 11-year-old Brooke Dalton. She was hoping for some inspiration and education to apply to her own songwriting.

"I've tried to write songs before but it hasn't worked out, so I thought if I came here, I could start one, come up with one, and finish it," said Dalton.

"Ben has taught me a lot of stuff about songwriting, and I would definitely recommend other younger kids to come."

Janet Boxwell has lived in Inuvik for 10 years, and plays the ukulele.

She said she never thought about songwriting before the class.

"The co-songwriting, that was a lot of fun," said Boxwell. "The pressure wasn't on any one person. I think we all contributed quite a bit to it."

Colleen Arnison has been in town for eight months and said she continues to learn new skills.

"It's a really small town so you don't expect many different opportunities to try new things, but Inuvik is always surprising me about what you can do here, and this is another example of it."

Benjamin Dyck leads a songwriting workshop. He said there is a lot of talent in Inuvik. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Dyck said he hopes to host one workshop a month.

"I want people to be less intimidated by songwriting and more open to the idea of 'yes, I can write a song,'" he said.

"The community has given me a lot… and this is kind of a chance for me to involve the community with what I'm doing.