Woman medivaced after snowmobile accident near Inuvik

A woman in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, has been medivaced to Yellowknife’s Stanton Territorial Hospital after a snowmobile accident on Saturday.

The woman is currently being treated for injuries at Stanton Territorial Hospital

Airport Lake near Inuvik. A woman was transferred to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife after a snowmobile accident at the lake on Saturday. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Inuvik RCMP, Inuvik Fire and EMS attend the scene at Airport Lake, which is right outside of the community.

The injured woman was first transported to the Inuvik Hospital before being sent to Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The day after the Inuvik accident, a person died as the result of a snowmobile accident Sunday night at the Nattiq Frolics, an annual festival in Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

RCMP are currently investigating the Inuvik snowmobile accident.

