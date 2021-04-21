Woman medivaced after snowmobile accident near Inuvik

A woman in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, was medivaced to Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital after a snowmobile accident on Saturday.

Inuvik RCMP, Inuvik Fire and EMS attend the scene at Airport Lake, which is right outside of the community.

The injured woman was first transported to the Inuvik Hospital before being sent to Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The day after the Inuvik accident, a person died as the result of a snowmobile accident Sunday night at the Nattiq Frolics, an annual festival in Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

RCMP are currently investigating the Inuvik snowmobile accident.