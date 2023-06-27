Classes resume in Inuvik, N.W.T., after threat prompts school closure

Students are back in class in Inuvik, N.W.T., on Tuesday, after a threat of violence last week prompted education officials to cancel classes for two days.

The Inuvik District Education Authority cancelled classes on Friday due to safety concerns from the threat. On Monday, teachers and staff were in professional development, reviewing emergency response plans and talking with the RCMP.

Devin Roberts, superintendent for the Beaufort Delta Divisional Education Council, told CBC News the East Three School in Inuvik received a threat of violence late on Thursday. The RCMP were called and have since charged an 18-year-old student with "uttering threats to cause death," in connection with the incident.

Roberts said schools in the Beaufort Delta have a plan in place for when threats are received.

"We are working with the local RCMP and health and social services to address the situation," said Roberts.

"There is no immediate risk to the schools in Inuvik at this time. But as a precaution, the Inuvik District Education Authority decided to close the school for one day on Friday."

Each school under the council has its own emergency response plan in place which is shared locally with authorities, Roberts said.

"The school principal specifically coordinates efforts with [the department of] health, the RCMP and families that may be involved and other local stakeholders to support the school if a threat is received," he said.

Roberts said police were at the school on Monday to speak with staff about proper practices when faced with threats of this nature.

Training will also be provided to teachers and staff in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., in September, said Roberts.