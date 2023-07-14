Longtime town administrator in Inuvik, N.W.T., calls it a day

The town of Inuvik, N.W.T., is saying farewell to its longtime senior administrative officer (SAO) — but he isn't going very far.

Grant Hood's last day in the town office is July 18, and the finance manager-turned-SAO says he doesn't plan on leaving Inuvik any time soon. He's called the community home for 13 years.

"Well, I love the community. That is why I have stayed here as long as I have," said Hood.

"I met a wonderful lady since I have been up here, we have family, she has family here that I am a part of now, why would I leave somewhere that I like and love?"

Hood calls the town "a model community, as far as how people can learn to live together."

During his 13 years as SAO, Hood has worked with four mayors and councils.

The outgoing SAO said the water treatment plant on River Road is one of the biggest achievements he has seen the town accomplish during his time in office.

"In my opinion, we have the best water in the territory now," said Hood. "I think that is the real big, big achievement."

Inside Inuvik's new water treatment facility in 2016. Hood calls the plant a 'big, big achievement' for the town. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Hood added the pool would have been another success story for the town if it was fixed on schedule, but it won't be open to public before he leaves the office next week.

Mayor Clarence Wood has been on council since Hood started with the town. Wood was a councillor and deputy mayor before becoming mayor in 2021.

The mayor says Hood's hard work and professionalism will be missed in the town office.

"I just wish he could stay in some capacity because we are going to miss his knowledge and the expertise he has gained over the years — so good luck, Grant."

Hood's successor is Michael Trabysh, who is assistant SAO until he takes over from Hood.

Hood says Trabysh will do well in the job.

"It will be a change of pace, no two managers are the same," he said.

"He's got lots of experience and knowledge. It's the learning experience of the North. That is the challenge here."